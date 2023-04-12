Standing in front of a classroom full of students in a gray hoodie and Crocs, curly-haired Santa Rosa High School freshman Paavel Hernandez gave a presentation to his ethnic studies class about his cultural identity.

He told a story about how his father, a Mexican American immigrant, crossed the scalding desert from Yucatán, Mexico, past skeletons and bodies, leaving his family far behind to start a new one in the U.S.

