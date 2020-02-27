A student at Yuba Gardens School was cited for possessing 110 grams of marijuana edibles in the form of a brownie type substance, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Deputies were called to the school at 11 a.m. Thursday after students were exhibiting signs of being under the influence. Drug detection dog Cora was brought by deputies and Cora detected marijuana in one of the rooms. The teacher in that room searched and found a bag of edibles in a student backpack, according to Carbah.
The student was cited for being a person under 18 years old possessing more than 28.5 grams of cannabis or more than eight grams of concentrated cannabis on school grounds.
“Edibles can be especially dangerous because the student ingesting them has no idea how much of the drug they are getting and can become extremely sick,” Carbah said via email.
An investigation into how the juvenile came to possess the edibles is ongoing.