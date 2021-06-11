Four months after breaking ground, crews are making progress on the initial stages of constructing the Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility in Marysville.
Yuba County Administration Services Director Perminder Bains said construction is moving along well.
“The construction crew is completing the necessary initial work to the basin, storm drain, and sewer on site, as well as the concrete footings,” Bains said in an email. “They will soon be ready to pour the foundation.”
So far, there haven’t been significant challenges in construction, Bains said. Everything above ground and offsite work, including connecting the storm drain line, gas and electric, and water line still needs to be completed.
With construction on schedule, it is expected to be completed in July 2022.
“It feels amazing that after several years of putting this project together and establishing the partnership between Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa counties that we can now see it all coming together,” Bains said.
The new facility will serve all three counties and has been in the works for the past seven years, said Yuba County spokesperson Russ Brown.
“From the very beginning, this new facility has been about investing in the youth in our community, and demonstrating that we place great value and belief in them,” Brown said. “There are certainly practical aspects of the project, especially in terms of replacing an aging facility in a way that allows us to meet all state requirements, but we also believe youth placed in the new Tri-County Juvenile Hall will gain a better appreciation for just how important they are to us.”
The new facility is being built at 938 14th St., Marysville, across the street from the existing juvenile hall. The state is providing approximately $15.3 million, and the counties are contributing around $6.1 million. Yuba and Sutter counties are contributing 40 percent each, and Colusa County is contributing 20 percent. The approximate total cost of construction is $17 million, according to Appeal archives.