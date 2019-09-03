Karen’s House is preparing to tee off for their second annual golf tournament fundraiser which will be at the Colusa Golf and County Club Friday, Sept. 13, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Tootie Hackett, founder and president of Karen’s House and event organizer, said six teams have already signed up for the event that raises money to fund the domestic violence program, but she is hoping to get more people involved.
“It’s a fun event for a great cause,” said Hackett. “And you don’t have to be a golf expert to come out!”
Hackett established Karen’s House – Colusa County’s first domestic violence program – in April 2018 after the disappearance and death of Williams native Karen Garcia to offer resources and help to those in domestic violence situations.
“Everybody sees the need for this kind of service in the county and has been so supportive,” said Hackett.
She said any money that is raised will go towards funding a domestic violence shelter that she hopes to open in the near future.
The scramble format tournament costs $100 per player and includes golf green fees, use of a cart, lunch and prizes.
Beverages will also be available during game play.
Hackett said there will be a nacho bar for players to enjoy after they wrap up their golf game.
“When players are done we will have lunch and give out awards,” said Hackett.
There will also be a raffle or silent auction during lunch.
Hackett said there can be a total of 17 teams so there are still many spot left and she plans to continue registering teams until Monday, Sept. 9.
For more information or to register, call Tootie Hackett at 701-4130, email karenshousewms@gmail.com or visit the Karen’s House Facebook page.