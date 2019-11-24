County board of education member and community booster Karm Bains formally announced his candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Sutter County Board of Supervisors.
Supervisor Jim Whiteaker is retiring from that post.
“I don’t need another job, and I am not shopping for political office,” said Bains in a news release. “This is about serving the community. Service is part of my DNA, it’s how I was raised.”
As supervisor, Bains said he will focus on reducing homelessness, attracting jobs and businesses to the region, repairing and improving roads, supporting public safety and ensuring disaster preparedness.
“The homeless problem gets worse every day,” said Bains, “and while we need help with a path out of homelessness, we also have to reduce the impact the homeless are having on our neighborhoods, businesses, and water ways.”
Bains announced that he is being endorsed by area congressmen John Garamendi and Doug LaMalfa.