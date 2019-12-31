Kathleen O’Connor - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Kathleen O’Connor, 72, Wheatland, Superior Court judge
2019: Going paperless at the Yuba County Superior Court was a significant event in 2019 for our community. Paperless files help our environment and streamline courtroom work. While going paperless has been a monumental adjustment, our court staff has helped to make the transition as seamless as possible.
2020: My hope for 2020 is that we find joy in what we do, and we find little ways to spread joy to others. My daily goal is to make at least one person see the good in themselves. For 2020, I wish for us to come together and support each other, no matter what is happening in the world.