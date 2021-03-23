Name: Kathleen Silva.
Age: 64.
Family: Husband, Jay; son, Nicholas; daughter-in-law, Corrina; granddaughter, Akira.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Retired.
What’s your walk-up intro music? Love Theme from St. Elmo’s Fire (Instrumental version).
Hobbies, interests: Traveling, volunteering, spending time with family, gardening, learning a new language (French).
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Born and raised here. Moved to Sacramento for 23 years and then moved back to Yuba City.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The small-town atmosphere. Driving across Yuba City is a lot easier than driving anywhere in Sacramento.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? In a beach house with awesome ocean views while listening to the sounds of the crashing waves.
Dream vacation: Visiting the Azores. There is a lot of family history in the Azores on my husband’s side of the family. We hope to visit someday so we can do some sightseeing and see where his grandparents lived in their younger days.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? We met Huey Lewis at Caesars Tahoe while we were there to see his concert. As we were standing at the elevators to go downstairs, my husband accidentally pushed the “up” button. The doors opened, Huey is standing there alone, he said to us “Going up?” We answered, “We are now.” As the three of us rode in the elevator, we talked to Huey about his music and that we were there to see his concert later that evening. I asked Huey for his autograph and he signed my concert ticket “Kathy - love Huey.” I also talked to Bing Crosby while I was working as a receptionist in Yuba City and Bing Crosby called our office. I asked for his name to transfer the call, he said, “Bing Crosby, you probably never thought you would talk to Bing Crosby.”
What would you do with a million dollars? Invest in a beach house.
Favorite memory to share: All the family vacations through the years, especially the numerous ones to Santa Cruz beach and boardwalk. Good times!
Favorite places in the area: The comfort of my home sweet home.
Dream job: I’m living the dream - being retired.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Member of the Yuba City Moose Lodge.
Pet peeve: Red-light runners.
How did you end up at the Yuba City Police Department? I have always been interested in law enforcement and volunteering is a good way to give back to my community. After I retired, I attended the Citizen’s Academy and thereafter applied for a volunteer position.
What’s the most rewarding part of your job? Helping staff at the police department, meeting people in the community while volunteering, the friendships I’ve developed with the other volunteers and the appreciation I’ve received for doing something I enjoy.
What/where is your heaven on earth? At the beach house I bought with my imaginary million dollars.
Favorite book: Any book my three-year-old granddaughter wants me to read to her.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Casablanca.” Actually, any Humphrey Bogart movie.
Favorite musical group/sports team: Huey Lewis and the News because I rode the elevator with him at Caesars Tahoe.