Katy Goodson - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Katy Goodson, 37 Yuba City, Yuba City Police Department community policing coordinator
2019: Throughout this past year, I have seen a huge increase in community involvement in hopes of bettering our city. Whether it be through events such as National Night Out, Neighborhood Watch, school festivals or coffee events, I have seen a tremendous increase in participation.
2020: I hope for more opportunities along with receptive attitudes from the public, to better inform and assist the people of Yuba City. The law enforcement world isn’t always easy to understand and I’m passionate about clearing up any miscommunications that may arise.