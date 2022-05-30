KCRA 3 and CapRadio are set to host a live debate tonight in Sacramento with several leading candidates for U.S. House District 3.
Scheduled to take part in the debate, which airs live at 7:30 p.m. tonight, are Democrat Kermit Jones, a doctor from Roseville; Republican Scott Jones, the Sacramento County sheriff; and Republican Kevin Kiley, a member of the state assembly who currently represents parts of El Dorado, Placer and Sacramento counties.
Those who would like to submit a question for the candidates can do so at https://tinyurl.com/2ktbzd7y.
Moderating the debate will be KCRA 3 anchor Edie Lambert and CapRadio state politics reporter Nicole Nixon.
The debate will be broadcast on KCRA 3 and streamed on kcra.com. It also will be broadcast on CapRadio on the following stations:
– 90.9 FM Sacramento KXJZ
– 90.5 FM Tahoe/Reno KKTO
– 91.3 FM Stockton/Modesto KUOP
– 88.1 FM Quincy KQNC