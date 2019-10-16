California voters will have the chance to re-consider decisions they made over the last few years regarding the criminal justice system when the 2020 general election comes around next November.
The California Criminal Sentencing, Parole and DNA Collection Initiative, referred to by supporters as the Reducing Crime and Keeping California Safe Act failed to make it on the ballot for 2018, but received the required signatures in July 2018 to be on the Nov. 3, 2020.
If approved, the act would add to the list of violent felonies that restrict early parole, reclassify certain thefts as possible felonies and require DNA collection for certain misdemeanors.
“I think it’s a great start to reversing the damage that’s been done to the criminal justice system,” Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said.
The proposed act is a response to Propositions 47 and 57 which were passed with the goal of alleviating the crowded California prison system. The propositions came after California was ordered to decrease the number of prisoners.
“I don’t know if it’s the answer, but we are in need of some fixes,” Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said. “We owe it to the residents of California.”
Proposition 47 (2014) made thefts that were under $950 a misdemeanor instead of a felony. Curry said before Proposition 47 passed, anyone who entered a store with the intent to steal was charged with burglary in the second degree and could be charged with a felony.
“We don’t have much of a stick to encourage people not to steal,” Curry said.
Anderson said criminals were aware of the change in the law and there has been an increase in retail theft as a result. Under the proposal, retail theft of anything over $450 will be charged as a felony and someone caught stealing for a third time will have that bar lowered to $250 to deal with serial thefts if the initiative is passed.
Proposition 57 (2016) allowed non-violent inmates to apply for early parole and narrowed what was included as a non-violent felony. Crimes like rape of someone unconscious and domestic violence were included as non-violent felonies, according to Curry.
“How in the world could these be considered non-violent?” Anderson said.
In addition, judges who adjudicate parole applications only look at the case on file when deciding whether to grant parole instead of the person’s entire criminal history, according to Curry.
The reclassification of some crimes to misdemeanors also affected the process of DNA collection. Curry said the unintended consequence of that change meant that there are currently fewer people in the database.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said the county always supports what initiatives end up becoming laws regardless of personal opinions and adjust accordingly to serve the community.
“It looks like a decent initiative,” Smallwood said.
He echoed Anderson’s sentiment that tougher consequences would lead to less crime. He did, however, acknowledge that if passed more stress would be put on the county jails to house the increase in prisoners.
The stress on county jails is due to the passage of AB 109 (2011). According to Curry, the bill sent non-violent criminals to county jails to serve sentences rather than a state prison. Realignment, which is what this practice is called, is not addressed in the proposed initiative.
The county receives funding for realignment, but it is not enough to offset the costs of housing prisoners for an extended period of time, according to Anderson. Curry and Anderson said that the county jail is meant for misdemeanor criminals and those awaiting a court appearance and not configured for long-term incarceration.
Anderson suggested that building more prisons could be a solution to the problem of overcrowding without having to soften sentencing and parole laws.
“There has to be a balance,” Anderson said. “We can’t forsake the safety of our public for fear of litigation.”