This year’s South Yuba River Citizens League cleanup event is digital in the way it was planned this year with volunteers signing up online ahead of the actual cleanup day.
According to SYRCL Community Engagement Manager Daniel Belshe, folks have the freedom to pick the site and day to clean up the Yuba River anywhere between Sept. 16-27 in order to keep the groups smaller during the pandemic.
On Saturday a couple from Elk Grove visited Yuba County’s Hammon Grove Park for only the second time in their lives to do their part in picking up some trash and making the site once again sparkle.
Lawrence Kinser with his wife, Carol, trekked up and down the Browns Valley park looking for bottle caps and any sort of trash strewn about.
“It gives you a new place to explore (as well as) exercise,” Lawrence Kinser said. “It gets you out to experience things with like-minded people and you feel good afterwards because you know you’re making the river cleaner.”
Lawrence said he hopes more people begin thinking about making the outdoors beautiful once again.
“Everyone who walks around nature should take a bag with them,” Lawrence said.
He also recommends bringing a clean canteen rather than a single-use plastic water bottle.
Carol said the state of rivers and lakes are getting progressively worse, which is worsening the state’s fire season.
She believes climate change is playing a role and it needs to be addressed now.
“Climate change is real, we are seeing this every season,” Carol said. “You can see how dry all the grass is. When people say they don’t believe in (climate change) all they have to do is look around and see the weather pattern changes causing increased storms and the drying of our lands. It's so much more critical for people when they’re camping to put their fires all the way out.
The effects of climate change, Carol said, need to be front and center on everyone’s mind right now in order to preserve the beauty of the outdoors for the foreseeable future.
Without nature, there would be no need for a river clean-up -- which Carol said goes far beyond the actual event.
“We care about the Earth, the fish, the birds … We raised our kids to do cleanups, it’s an annual we do as a family,” she said.
Volunteers can register at yubarivercleanup.org.