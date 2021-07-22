Hope Point Nazarene’s Bike Kitchen hosted their monthly bike repair and distribution event Thursday to provide transportation to those in need throughout the Yuba-Sutter community.
Pastor Doug Smith said the event was started about five years ago after church personnel saw a need within the community.
“We started by just walking the river bottoms and saw that many people there were in need of a bike or bike repairs,” said Smith.
Bike Kitchen lead Ric Morris, who has been in charge of the program for the past three years, said the program is intended to encourage transformation, transition and transportation within the local homeless community and for others in need.
Those that are in search of work can receive a premium bike at a distribution event while those simply in need of transportation can receive a standard bike at no cost, according to Morris. Organizers will also help to obtain specialty bikes such as tricycles for those that are unable to operate a standard bike.
Bike Kitchen personnel work with local coordinated-entry facilities including Hands of Hope and the Life Building Center, as well as local probation departments to identify those in need, said Morris.
Bike and parts donations come from a variety of sources, including local law enforcement personnel, Beale Air Force Base, Hope Point Nazarene Church and donations from the community, according to Smith.
Thursday’s event distributed several bikes, in addition to assisting with several bike repairs. One person was even able to transform their bike frame into a usable, fully operational bike during the Bike Kitchen event.
“It’s been great to watch a small idea grow and help people in the community,” said Smith.
Those in attendance also received a free meal of spaghetti and bread, pie, coffee and water. Smith said the food served at the monthly events is made with donations from the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank and items donated to church.
Organizers said the community can get involved by attending a distribution event, which will take place on the third Thursday of each month in the upper parking lot at Gauche Park in Yuba City through the end of the year. Events may be postponed, however, in the event of inclement weather.
Morris said last month a second Bike Kitchen event was also held for the first time in the parking lot of Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Marysville, and he hopes to make it a monthly event though nothing has been finalized at this time.
Morris would also like to move the Yuba City Bike Kitchen event to Sam Brannan Park, which has been adopted and maintained by the church, so that each event will be near a coordinated-entry site on both sides of the river.
Donations of adult bicycles – mountain bikes prefered but gliders are also accepted – that are repairable as well as bike parts may be made by calling Hope Point and asking for Bike Kitchen personnel.
Bike donations can be dropped off at the church, located at 600 North George Washington Blvd., Yuba City -- arrangements can also be made for the bike to be picked up.
For more information about Hope Point’s Bike Kitchen, call 671-1130.