Julie Harding

Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol Captain Julie Harding is pictured in 2019 in Yuba City.

 

 Appeal-Democrat file

A man who prosecutors allege took part in a murder-for-hire plot involving the husband of a former California Highway Patrol commander, now faces the death penalty should he be convicted, according to court documents.

Thomas O’Donnell, who was indicted late last year for the death of Michael Harding, has since been arraigned and pleaded not guilty in a Cumberland, Kentucky, court, Jesse M. Stockton Jr., an attorney prosecuting the case for the state of Kentucky, confirmed with the Appeal on Wednesday.

