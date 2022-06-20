The Yuba County Library hosted a Dad and Me Painting Studio event for children and their dads on Friday. Kids were invited to create paintings with their fathers, grandfathers or uncles as a kick-off to Father’s Day on Sunday.
The Yuba County Office of Education supervised the event and gave paint supplies to the attendants. Kids were given multiple canvases, paint colors, pens and brushes along with a variety of creative painting tools like feathers, pompoms, sponges and leaves.
Library guests Jason Malott and his son, Julian, returned to the library for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic to attend the painting studio. Malott’s wife enrolled him and Julian in the class as an early Father’s Day gift.
“Usually every week we try to do a craft. Julian draws a lot at home so this is a great way to spend an afternoon,” Malott said.
While the event was planned with dads and children in mind, some moms and grandmothers were present to turn the event into a family activity.
Allie Reno brought her husband, Joe, and their three sons to the painting studio as a way for the boys to bond with their dad. Creating artwork together helped Joe become more involved in his sons’ artistic interests, Reno said.
While not everyone in the family is creatively inclined, the Renos are frequent guests at the library because of its art programs.
“We love the library. It’s so exciting that things are opening back up,” Reno said.
Rather than paint with his father or a male relative, Gabriel Rhodes attended the painting studio with his grandmother, Janice King. Rhodes used the painting studio as an opportunity to create a gift for Father’s Day while he visits King in Yuba City for the summer. He made multiple paintings including a portrait of sunflowers for his dad.
The Dad and Me Painting Studio is the second art event that the Yuba County Office of Education has introduced. A similar painting studio was held at the library in May for Mother’s Day. The Yuba County Office of Education frequently partners with the library throughout the summer by offering sports camps, science labs and scavenger hunts.
Artistic projects and activities are new additions to the organization’s event schedule, said Greg Ferguson, lead on youth recreation. More art classes and activities may be added if attendants continue to show interest.
The library hosts activities and programs led by the Yuba County Office of Education at least once per month, but will hold multiple events for each month of the library’s summer program.
The Yuba County Office of Education will return to the library on Wednesday for a slime workshop at 4 p.m.