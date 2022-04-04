Members of the community filled Playzeum Yuba-Sutter for the fourth edition of the Touch a Truck event, which is a unique opportunity for families with and without children to get up-close to a variety of emergency vehicles, big rig trucks, farming equipment, a trauma helicopter and many other types of vehicles.
Staci Howell, executive director of Playzeum Yuba-Sutter and one of the organizers of Touch a Truck, said there were about 35 vehicles on display for families in the first year that the event returned to full capacity.
All the proceeds from Saturday went to help Playzeum Yuba-Sutter’s classes, activities and upcoming summer camps, Howell said.
Howell said there will be other fundraisers moving forward. The next one, she said, is egg my house, which began during the pandemic as a way for families to still have fun on Easter.
Howell said families can have a volunteer with Playzeum come to a family’s home and decorate the yard with Easter eggs the weekend before or the weekend of Easter.
“It’s one of our fundraisers,” Howell said.
Easter egg hunts can be scheduled by visiting Playzeum’s website between April 8-17, Howell said.
Marysville resident Elizabeth Natalia, who attended Saturday’s event with five of her children and one on the way, said Playzeum Yuba-Sutter activities and fundraisers are a fun-filled community interactive experience for all ages.
Natalia said it was her first time visiting the Touch a Truck event and loved it because it gave all her children an inside look at the many different career paths that the next generation can take without spending a ton of money on college.
Saturday featured law enforcement agencies from both counties, school district bus drivers, farmers, truck drivers and even a flight crew operating a Redwood Empire Air Care Helicopter that flight paramedic Jesse Blair called a “flying ambulance.”
Blair said REACH transports patients locally to other trauma care facilities and, at times, gets dispatched on scene to help care for accident victims on highways.
“It’s basically a flying ambulance,” Blair said while helping usher in children and adults for a closer look at the REACH helicopter. “We’re based out of Olivehurst at the Yuba-Sutter airport and we can take patients to any of those hospitals (with trauma care facilities).”
As Blair watched child after child step in and out of the REACH helicopter, he said he heard many of the same questions.
“Most of the kids just want to know what the buttons do,” Blair said. “Most (ask) what does this button do? And can I fly it?”
This was Blair’s first visit to Yuba-Sutter, but has participated in other Touch a Truck events in other cities with his children.
Each time he comes it’s a similar experience, Blair said.
“It’s neat because kids get to experience things that they typically would see outside of their car window or at a hospital or flying over,” Blair said.
He also likes to hear some of the children consider trauma care as a possible profession following the visit.
He’s hoping that some inside knowledge of the equipment can help those interested move forward with their plans.
“Maybe this is something that they want to do?” Blair pondered. “Sitting in the seat in the back of a helicopter can maybe push them to that goal a little better.”
For more information, visit www.yubasutterplay.org.