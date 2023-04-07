HealthyMeSackRace.jpg

First grade students at King Avenue Elementary School participate in a potato sack race for the Healthy Me Jubilee in Yuba City on Friday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

CalFresh Healthy Living visited King Avenue Elementary School in Yuba City on Friday to give young students an opportunity to celebrate nutrition and active lifestyles. 

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade were able to participate in several outdoor, physical activities including potato sack races, a beanbag toss and an obstacle course for the Healthy Me Jubilee. This event serves as a culmination of the health education that students received each month throughout the school year, Nutrition Education Program Supervisor Melissa Ussery said.

