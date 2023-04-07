CalFresh Healthy Living visited King Avenue Elementary School in Yuba City on Friday to give young students an opportunity to celebrate nutrition and active lifestyles.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade were able to participate in several outdoor, physical activities including potato sack races, a beanbag toss and an obstacle course for the Healthy Me Jubilee. This event serves as a culmination of the health education that students received each month throughout the school year, Nutrition Education Program Supervisor Melissa Ussery said.
CalFresh Healthy Living has worked with schools in the Yuba City Unified School District for nearly 20 years to promote nutrition and gardening education in the classroom along with after-school programs. Ussery said that the organization works directly with teachers, cafeteria staff and physical education teachers to cultivate nutrition education for young children.
This year, the organization also hosted a Healthy Me Jubilee at Cedar Lane Elementary School in Olivehurst on Thursday. A third event is also planned for Ella Elementary School in Olivehurst. Between all three schools, around 1,400 students will participate in the event, Ussery said.
“This is a way to reinforce the education of a student’s whole body and support nutrition,” she said.
Teachers were given packets with nutritional trivia. Students who successfully answered a trivia question received tickets to play one of the games and activities. Each activity was organized to promote exercise and coordination in different parts of the body, including flexibility, balance and agility.
As each class rotated through the event, students were able to take strawberries back to their classrooms.
“Strawberries really tie into the nutrition curriculum. They’re a healthy after-school snack and a great source of water,” Ussery said.
Friday’s event also marked the first time that CalFresh Healthy Living brought on adult volunteers to help with each activity. Volunteer Laura Miller said that she frequently helps out at King Avenue Elementary and felt excited to see the number of young kids enthusiastic about healthy eating and exercise.
“It’s remarkable to see. These kids are at that perfect age where they see something and think, ‘I can do that,’” Miller said.
CalFresh Healthy Living will host its third Healthy Me Jubilee at Ella Elementary School on May 5.