The National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE) is reported to be the nation's leading advocate for the self-employed and micro-business community. This organization just recently announced that The King’s Accountant in Yuba City had been awarded a $4,000 first quarter 2023 Growth Grant to help expand its business operations.
“Yuba City small business, The King’s Accountant, was chosen for this Growth Grant award because it demonstrated a well-defined plan for growth ranging from executing new marketing initiatives, purchasing new equipment, and other creative ways to grow and expand,” said John Hearrell, NASE’s vice president of membership and affiliate programs, in a statement. “America's small business and self-employed community is the lifeblood of our economy, helping fuel growth along Main Street in small and large communities throughout the country. Over the course of the last few years, the American small business community has experienced a surge of new small businesses opening and expanding, representing the true entrepreneurial spirit of American resilience and determination. We are thrilled to support The King’s Accountant’s expansion and growth.”