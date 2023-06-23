The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club distributed $26,500 in total scholarships this year to students in Yuba City, Sutter and Live Oak as part of the club’s long-running scholarship program.

A total of 17 students from River Valley High School, Live Oak High School and Sutter Union High School were awarded $1,000 and $2,000 scholarships. Kiwanis Club President Amar

