To help assist new parents in a time of need, the Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club donated $1,000 to the Rolling Relief Program.
By providing a fully-stocked trailer for two weeks, the Rolling Relief Program provides temporary housing to parents in need.
“Parents of critically ill newborns are able to stay on-site and have a place to relax through their difficult time while their child is in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit,” said Kiwanis Club member Tom Walther. “They are provided a gift bag with handmade items, outfits for baby, toiletries, gift card etc., all free of charge.”
The trailer is located in the parking lot outside of the Kaiser Roseville Women’s and Children’s Center, a 30-second walk to the front door of the hospital, according to the organization’s website.
Earlier this week, Kiwanis Club President Sukh Purewal and President-elect Marni Sanders presented Nicole Rubio, Rolling Relief founder and director, and Terry Meyer, board member and treasurer, a check for $1,000 so the nonprofit organization can continue to fully stock the trailer with linens, towels, pillows, kitchen supplies and other necessities parents may need during their time there.
For more information about the program or to donate, visit www.rollingrelief.org.