From left to right: Pictured are Early Risers Kiwanis President Amar Sohal, Yuba City Community Services Director Brad McIntyre, Yuba City City Manager Diana Langley, Yuba City Mayor Wade Kirchner, and Kiwanis members Del Heffley, Marni Sanders, Dave Flores and Sukh Purewal.

 Courtesy of Tom Walther

The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club recently presented a check for $33,000 to officials with Yuba City for inclusive playground equipment at Didar S. Bains Park.

Tom Walther said that the club had been planning and budgeting for the project for the past three years

