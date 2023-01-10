The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club recently presented a check for $33,000 to officials with Yuba City for inclusive playground equipment at Didar S. Bains Park.
Tom Walther said that the club had been planning and budgeting for the project for the past three years
In April 2022, Yuba City leaders broke ground on Didar S. Bains Park, a planned five-acre park in an area along Harter Parkway in Yuba City near Walmart.
Previously, Didar Bains, along with his business partners, donated land to the city for the park. Bains, who has since passed away, was a well-known member of the community whose impact on the area can be seen throughout the city, including as one of 26 founding members of the Sikh temple on Tierra Buena Road.
With an estimated total cost of more than $3 million, Didar S. Bains Park will have features that include 42 parking spots, two pavilion areas with shade structures, bathroom facilities, a bike park, a well-lit walking path around the park, an exercise and fitness area, a full-court basketball court, and a playground area for children, the Appeal previously reported.