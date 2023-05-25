The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club honored Erin Leblanc recently as the recipient of its Heart of a Hero award.

Described as a “true leader” in the community and a “champion for health and wellness,” Leblanc is the founder of the grassroots movement 100 Rise Up, which mobilizes 100 people to walk 100 miles and donate $100 to a nonprofit organization of their choice, the club said.

