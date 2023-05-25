The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club honored Erin Leblanc recently as the recipient of its Heart of a Hero award.
Described as a “true leader” in the community and a “champion for health and wellness,” Leblanc is the founder of the grassroots movement 100 Rise Up, which mobilizes 100 people to walk 100 miles and donate $100 to a nonprofit organization of their choice, the club said.
“Her enthusiasm for life is contagious, and she continues to be an inspiration to those around her,” representatives of the Kiwanis Club said. “Her commitment to helping women achieve their goals is something to be admired and respected. She is a true leader in the community and has earned the respect of many. In addition to her work with 100 Rise Up, and the thousands of lives she has touched, Erin’s most recent movement is the start of Ladies Coffee Talk. Erin has created a safe and supportive space for women to join her over coffee.”
The goal of the get together, the club said, is to help women feel more connected and ensure that they are supported and inspired.
“It is no secret that Erin spends all her days making sure everyone knows and sees their own worth,” the club said.