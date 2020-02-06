One of the Yuba-Sutter area’s biggest fund-raising events has been postponed.
The Kiwanis Club of Marysville’s annual Mardi Gras Night (formerly Italian Night) had been slated for Saturday, Feb. 15. The banquet has been rescheduled for April 18 at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.
The club had tried to move the dinner up on the calendar, but, in the end, ran into too many scheduling conflicts.
“We’re sorry for any inconvenience the postponement poses for our supporters, but hope they’ll consider joining us at the later date,” said club President Mary Jones. “The event is a major fundraiser enabling us to deliver an array of services to area children.”
Refunds will be made to anyone who bought advance tickets and would not be able to attend on the later date.
The Mardi Gras theme will remain intact and the dinner will feature Cajun cooking, auction tables and entertainment.