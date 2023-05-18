The Kiwanis Club of Marysville recently announced the graduating seniors that received scholarships this year from the club, as well as the completion of its BUGs Program that provides students with bicycles and helmets for their continued success in school.

Representatives of the club said each year seven different $500 scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors attending high schools in Yuba County. These scholarships “honor deceased club members who contributed significantly to the club and to our community,” the club said.

