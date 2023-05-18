The Kiwanis Club of Marysville recently announced the graduating seniors that received scholarships this year from the club, as well as the completion of its BUGs Program that provides students with bicycles and helmets for their continued success in school.
Representatives of the club said each year seven different $500 scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors attending high schools in Yuba County. These scholarships “honor deceased club members who contributed significantly to the club and to our community,” the club said.
The winners for the scholarships include the following:
– James Watson Scholarship: Laney Halsted and Abigail Redfield, both of Marysville High School
– Eufay Wood Sr. Scholarship: Cypress Hill of Lindhurst High School and Hollie Schaal of Marysville High School
– Rick Wyville Scholarship: Sarah Cambra of the Marysville Charter Academy of the Arts
– Richard A. Schoenig Scholarship: Melanie Rodriguez Lopez of the Marysville Academy of the Arts
– Al Shannon Scholarship: Dylan Stevens of Wheatland High School
“All scholarship recipients distinguished themselves by their overall academic, extracurricular, and community accomplishments, as well as financial need,” the club said. “The membership of the Marysville Kiwanis Club wishes each recipient the best of luck as they continue their education and encourage them to be active and make a difference in their community.”
Along with the awarding of scholarships, the Marysville Kiwanis Club also said it has just completed another “successful” year of its BUGs Program.
According to the club, BUG stands for “Bring Up Grades.” The program, which started about 10 years ago, seeks to recognize students for their academic successes.
“Marysville Kiwanis Club goes into the middle schools in the beginning of the school year and has the kids sign up for the program,” the club said. “This year Yuba Gardens, Foothill Intermediate and McKenney Intermediate were the participating schools. The kids work throughout the year to bring up and maintain their grades. This program encourages students to reach their potential and stay on track with their goals they have set for themselves.”
The club said the top five students at each school that have raised their grade point average the most will each receive a bicycle and a helmet from the club. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was previously put on hold.
“This was the club’s first year back, and to really get kids involved in school again, Marysville Kiwanis Club was able to offer TREK bikes,” the club said. “This year the club worked very closely with VAN’s Bicycle Center in Yuba City in helping get these amazing bikes for some well-deserved kids. The club provided each participant in the program with a certificate, a water bottle and some ice-cream to celebrate their hard work this year.”