Scholarships totaling $6,000 were given to four high school seniors recently as part of the Hope of America awards organized by the Kiwanis Club of Yuba City.
On Thursday, those students along with their parents, family members and advisors visited the club to receive their awards.
According to the club, Hope of America awards have been given every year for more than 30 years to high school seniors who are nominated by their teachers or advisors and have demonstrated excellence in classroom and community activities.
Hope of America awards were given to: Lucero Oregel Sandoval from Yuba City High School, who plans on having a career in nursing; William Menigoz from East Nicolaus High School, who plans on attending a four-year college; Fatima Martinez Pureco from Live Oak High School, who wants to have a career in health science, nursing and community advocacy for the underserved; and Jorge Enriquez Gomez from Live Oak High School, who plans on attending a four-year university and has been active in student government and community volunteering.
During the presentation on Thursday, each winner read an essay they wrote.
“Each student gave a thoughtful and meaningful presentation. Each student talked about their plans for the future and the wonderful support they received from their teachers and parents,” the club said in a statement. “They were an impressive group of young people ready to take on the world through hard work and determination.”