The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City announced Thursday that it awarded Key Club scholarships totaling more than $4,500 to three area Key Club members.
The winners of the scholarships are Amrit Brar from East Nicolaus High School, Ashleen Gill from Yuba City High School and Lesley Lizzette Zarco Ramirez from Live Oak High School.
According to the Kiwanis Club, Key Club members from Live Oak, East Nicholas and Yuba City high schools submitted applications, letters of recommendation, and demonstrated excellence in areas that included community service, scholarship and leadership. The Kiwanis Club said all three who received the scholarships exemplified these skills.
According to the club, all three students plan to attend a four-year university to continue their education.