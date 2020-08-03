The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will host its 26th annual Lobster Feed fundraiser on Aug. 29.
According to a press release, the event includes the lobster feed and Cajun sausage boil and will be conducted in a drive-through format due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Lobster plates cost $50 and consist of up to two pounds of lobster – flown from Maine – baked potato, clam chowder, a roll and coleslaw.
The Cajun sausage option is $30 and includes sausage, potatoes, corn cobettes, clam chowder, a roll and coleslaw.
Red or white wine from Taber Ranch is also available for $20.
Pre-payment is required to pick up meals.
Pickup will run from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Boyd Hall, at the corner of Klamath and Lassen streets, Yuba City.
Tickets are available for purchase from any member of the Kiwanis Club of Yuba City or people can contact Terri Boyer at 218-1043 or Marie Teria at 635-2294.
“Kiwanis Club of Yuba City proudly supports our local communities through numerous youth scholarship opportunities, fundraising assistance and community volunteer projects,” it was stated in the press release.