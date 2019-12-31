Kjerstin Ciociola - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Kjerstin Ciociola, 40, Yuba City Drama director, Faith Christian School
2019: Last year showed us certain days are not magical. In any year, there will be disappointments, victories and joy. It’s not about what the year holds for you, it’s about what you bring to it.
2020: No matter what the date says on the calendar, it’s a fresh beginning – a gift. It’s never too late to become the person you might have always been. I hope to love people as they are, while they work on who they’re going to be, to be the first to say, “I’m sorry” and to be a diligent caretaker of the gifts I already have, instead of perpetually seeking buried treasure elsewhere.