The communities of Wheatland and Sheridan are pulling together to support a young boy who was recently diagnosed with two rare and aggressive forms of cancer: mixed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) or “preleukemia.”
Mary Walker, owner of Buckaroo Tattoo in Wheatland, was among the first to step up in a recently announced Valentine's Day flash tattoo event which will coincide with a fundraising lunch hosted at Bill’s Place Bar & Grill, its business neighbor.
Next came Ashley Anthony, a Wheatland local who has been organizing a large fundraising dinner scheduled for March 18. The dinner will highlight the one-night return of Robertos, a Wheatland restaurant that recently closed, and will boast big prizes such as season passes to Camp Far West and a couple international guided hunting trips.
Since January, donations have been flowing into Venmo and GoFundMe accounts set up by Tiffany Burns, a close family member, and there's even been a line of hoodies and T-shirts made to support the cause.
So, who is this boy that's garnered such a strong reaction in the community?
His name is Kodiak Blosser, the seven-year-old son of Tonya Blosser, and he’s currently fighting for his life at the Sutter Children's Center in Sacramento.
It all started this past fall after Kodiak Blosser was struck with a series of seasonal illnesses.
“He had got a couple sicknesses back to back,” explained Tonya Blosser. “In September, he got COVID, and then in November it was the flu, and then December RSV. He was looking pale and his appetite had changed just a bit, nothing too dramatic, but something seemed off. I tried to change his diet and throw in more iron happy foods, but that didn't work, so I got him another doctor's appointment.”
During his appointment, Blosser asked for a full blood panel work up just to be on the safe side. Sure enough, the next morning her doctor called back and instructed her to take him to the emergency room where more blood work was drawn, followed by an appointment with a specialist.
”We thought we were just gonna go in there and come out, but they ended up keeping us and started giving him blood transfusions right away,” said Blosser. “So far, he’s had Spider-Man blood, Batman blood, Hulk blood, Superman blood, and we just did Aquaman. We’re just gonna keep doing ‘superhero blood’ to make us strong. I told him God’s just putting us through a special strength training test, that's how he understands it.”
It took a bit of back and forth between Blosser's team of doctors and specialists to get to the bottom of things. So far, they've deduced that he has MDS, which is rare for children, and mixed AML. The prescribed treatment is chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, which will require a transfer to Stanford Cancer Center.
“They think they may already have some potential bone marrow matches, which is a godsend,” said Blosser. “From my understanding we’ve caught it before it turned into complete AML, and it leans more towards the MDS. The doctor said the best way to describe it is to just tell people he has ‘bone marrow cancer.’”
Despite this news, the biggest take away for Blosser was highlighting just how strong and courageous her son has been. An outdoor-loving adventurer, Kodiak Blosser enjoys riding his bike, playing “Mario Brothers,” loving on his dog, and rooting for the 49ers.
“He is just the happiest, most chill kid I ever met,” said Anthony. “He knows he's sick and he just keeps saying, ‘I'm in the hospital so they can take care of me, it's going to be OK.’ He's not scared, he's just ready to come home and I hope we can get him there.”
Tonya Blosser soon hopes to launch a social media page where people can interact with her son by doing fun exercise challenges that showcase their strength in his honor.
“He’s being so strong right now and I just want to show him other people being strong for him too, something that’ll help lift his spirits on the down days,” added Blosser.
Blosser is now using Zoom and other distance-learning tools to keep up with her son's education as much as possible. Since mid December, this busy mom has been tied to her son's bedside, unable to keep up with her work as a barber. As a single parent and sole provider for her family, Blosser said the incoming donations have worked to cover her daily expenses and bills so she can focus on her son's treatment and mental well being.
“I'm not the type of person that likes asking for help,” said Blosser. “I've just been amazed by the outpouring of support from this amazing community and the people who are lending a hand without me even having to say a word. I just feel so, so blessed. It's beyond appreciated.”
Within the coming weeks, the Blossers will be preparing for a transition to the Bay Area to keep up with treatment once approved for a bone marrow transplant. The timeline for recovery is uncertain, but Blosser said she’s taking it one day at a time and is determined to stay “Kodiak Strong.”
Those who wish to contribute to the Blosser family, and the “Kodiak Strong” movement, can do so at tinyurl.com/3fdr9ahf. Alternatively, direct payments can be made to Blosser’s Venmo at account.venmo.com/u/KodiakBlosserStrong.
Donations can also be made in person at Walker’s tattoo event from 11 a.m. to midnight on Feb. 14. Flash styles will be Valentine's themed and lean more toward American traditional with 100% of the proceeds going toward the Blossers. Walker said she was inspired to host the event because her son was in the same class as Kodiak, and Tonya Blosser had been their hair stylist for quite some time.
Anthony described herself as a longtime family friend of Blosser and had also worked for the school her son attended. So far, approximately 250 people have bought tickets for her fundraising dinner but there’s still plenty of room for more. In addition to Roberto’s volunteer catering, a raffle and silent auction will take place throughout the evening. Tickets for the raffle cost a dollar each with top prizes that include a Blackstone flat top outdoor grill, beauty baskets worth over $200, and guided hunts in Africa, Argentina, and New Zealand. Dinner admission costs $20 for adults and $15 for kids and can be purchased online at kodiak-strong.ticketleap.com. This event will take place from 6-9 p.m. on March 18 at Wheatland City Hall located at 111 C St. in Wheatland.