The communities of Wheatland and Sheridan are pulling together to support a young boy who was recently diagnosed with two rare and aggressive forms of cancer: mixed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) or “preleukemia.”

Mary Walker, owner of Buckaroo Tattoo in Wheatland, was among the first to step up in a recently announced Valentine's Day flash tattoo event which will coincide with a fundraising lunch hosted at Bill’s Place Bar & Grill, its business neighbor.

Tags

Recommended for you