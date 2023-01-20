Steve Kroeger, a former Yuba City city manager and current executive director of Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter, announced Friday that he will leave his position with Blue Zones in February.
Blue Zones Project, a community-led wellbeing improvement initiative, launched in the Yuba-Sutter area in November 2021 in partnership with Adventist Health. The purpose of the project is to help residents live longer and better lives.
Since establishing itself in the community, the Blue Zones Project has led several initiatives and activities to improve the health and wellbeing of area residents. It also has and continues to designate some area businesses as “Blue Zones Project Approved,” including New Earth Market in Yuba City.
In order to be designated as a “Blue Zones Project Approved Grocery Store,” New Earth Market had to complete a review process, which included adding signage to highlight locally grown produce, selling healthy grab-and-go lunches, offering half sandwiches in the deli, distributing healthy recipes, and displaying Blue Zones Project inspired food choices on featured aisle end caps, the Appeal previously reported.
Since taking over as executive director, Kroeger has been a visible and vocal proponent of the project, touting its emphasis on healthier lifestyles such as walking and biking, along with eating well and avoiding behaviors such as smoking.
“As has likely been evident, it has been my great pleasure to lead Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter over the past one and a half years,” Kroeger said in an email to community leaders on Friday. “The community-wide shared excitement for advancing wellbeing has been nothing short of remarkable. I attribute this success to the support, dedication and encouragement of our community leaders – yes, that’s you. Your individual and collective love of the Yuba Sutter region shows.”
While Kroeger said he was lured out of retirement due to the “very worthy vision” of Blue Zones, he said his “devotion” to his wife led to his decision to return to retirement.
“Marie retired in the past year and has a desire to travel and simply spend more time together (lucky me),” Kroeger said. “As such, I will be transitioning from the position of Executive Director back into retirement in mid-February. I will continue to stay engaged beyond this time in order to assist with the transition and foresee continued engagement as one of the community leaders who shares the love of Yuba Sutter and believes that we deserve a great future.”
Taking over for Kroeger as executive director of Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter will be Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce CEO Marni Sanders.
“In her time as CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, Marni has demonstrated great leadership in promoting the economic growth and vitality of our regional businesses,” Kroeger said. “It is this keen understanding of the needs of our community and mission driven leadership style that should give us all confidence that she is the right person at the right time to continue to advance our regional community wellbeing through continued implementation of the BZP YS Blueprint.”
In his announcement, Kroeger thanked Adventist Health/Rideout CEO Chris Champlin and Adventist Health for their support of the project.
“A special thanks to Chris Champlin for his ongoing support of Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter,” Kroeger said. “As I commonly share, this project has been made possible through the sponsorship of Adventist Health.”
In response to Kroeger’s announcement, Sanders was excited for the future of the project.
“It is going to be an absolute pleasure to work with you,” Sanders said to community leaders in an email. “There is great momentum and excitement to this project thanks to its leadership and community involvement. What an incredible group of champions. I look forward to joining this mission and being part of this transformational community-wide health and wellbeing initiative.”