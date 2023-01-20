Steve Kroeger, a former Yuba City city manager and current executive director of Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter, announced Friday that he will leave his position with Blue Zones in February.

Blue Zones Project, a community-led wellbeing improvement initiative, launched in the Yuba-Sutter area in November 2021 in partnership with Adventist Health. The purpose of the project is to help residents live longer and better lives.

Tags

Recommended for you