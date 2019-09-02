Editor’s Note: In recognition of the Labor Day weekend, Appeal-Democrat found a few of the many business that are owned/operated by families, or where the reins have passed from one generation to the next. For them it’s a labor of love and all in the family. This is the last of three packages.
Greg Rudstrom, partner at Sutter Orchard Supply in Yuba City, said he enjoys coming to work everyday knowing that he is able to provide a unique service to the Yuba-Sutter community.
“We still do a lot on a hand shake,” Rudstrom said. “I think that is what sets us apart.”
Rudstrom said Sutter Orchard Supply is able to provide a more personal shopping experience to their customers because the employees genuinely care about the community they have served for over 80 years.
Sutter Orchard Supply opened its doors back in 1936. Longtime owner Clifford Abbott started working there in 1938 before buying out the previous owner with a couple of partners in 1961. Then in 1967, Abbott became the sole proprietor of the store.
Today, Abbott’s sons Jim and Rudstrom remain partners of the store that has tried to maintain the small town, mom-and-pop business model that has brought customers back year after year.
“We have learned a lot from the older generations,” said Rudstrom, who started working at the store with Abbott in 1989 before becoming a partner in the early 2000s. “Customer service, knowledge of the products and really how to treat people well.”
While the store works to maintain an intimate shopping experience, there have been some challenges keeping up with the changing times, Rudstrom said.
“The technological age has made it tough,” Rudstrom said. “Places like Amazon really worry me.”
Rudstrom said the hike in online shopping has affected business during the last decade but the store still has plenty to offer.
Rudstrom said Sutter Orchard Supply is a retail store, farm feed and sporting goods store with a gamete of everything.
The store carries a full line of orchard, lawn and garden supplies in addition to a large amount of animal feed, bulk packages vegetable seeds, work and sport apparel and fertilizers. They also carry seasonal plants and vegetables in their garden area behind the store.
Rudstrom said the store also expanded inventory roughly 15 years ago to include hunting equipment, ammunition and gun sales.
Sutter Orchard Supply is located at 573 Bridge St. in Yuba City. For more information, call 673-8068 or visit www.sutterorchardsupply.com.