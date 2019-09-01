Editor’s Note: In recognition of the Labor Day weekend, Appeal-Democrat found a few of the many business that are owned/operated by families, or where the reins have passed from one generation to the next. For them it’s a labor of love and all in the family. This is the second of three packages running through Tuesday.
Cheryl and Karen Goodman, a mother-daughter duo, went into business together in 2013 and said it’s worked out perfect for both of them. They started Goodman Gals, a property management company, and said everything just fell into place.
“I was a stay-at-home mom, but I didn’t do well,” Karen said. “I needed something else to keep me busy. I wanted something with an open schedule, but still allowed me to be a full-time mom.”
She said “home” is important to her, so she enjoys helping others find a place to call home, too – whether it’s buying or renting.
Goodman was already retired when she went into business with her daughter.
“I didn’t do well retired either. I still wanted something do everyday,” Goodman said.
She always took an interest in the real estate field, but was on the outside looking in. Same with Karen. They both got the courage to get their real estate licenses to start and then decided on Goodman Gals.
“Everything just fit. It was something we both wanted to get into. We both had our licenses. And even our logo fits. The ‘L’ in Goodman Gals is a pink breast cancer ribbon because my mother is a survivor,” Karen said.
Now, the Goodmans manage more than 200 properties, but say they do their best to build a personal relationship with all of their clients and tenants.
“We offer a different kind of experience. We love it when we bump into people at the grocery store or somewhere and people stop us because they know us as their agent or landlord. Even though the most challenging part of this are the corporate property companies, we don’t want to get that big. We want to keep the small town personal feel,” Karen said.
Goodman said another challenging part of the business is remembering that she can’t just tell Karen “because I said so” anymore, but overall they both agree working together is easy because they are best friends.
“My very first job was with my mom in HR and she was my boss so I’m pretty used to working with her,” Karen said.
Karen has been in the area since 2006 and Goodman since 2012. They said they feel they are still fairly new, but the community has been very supportive. They said they look forward to continue building a good reputation for themselves.
For more information, visit www.goodmangals.com or call 329-6648.