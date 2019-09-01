Editor’s Note: In recognition of the Labor Day weekend, Appeal-Democrat found a few of the many business that are owned/operated by families, or where the reins have passed from one generation to the next. For them it’s a labor of love and all in the family. This is the second of three packages running through Tuesday.
Tracey Stueve has had a passion for restaurants and the food business for a long time.
Stueve started working at Linda’s Soda Bar and Grill on Plumas Street in Yuba City in 2002, working for her mother, Linda McKenna, the owner of Linda’s for the last 18 years.
McKenna taught her daughter everything about running a restaurant.
“She trained me how to waitress, (bake); I learned a little of everything,” Tracey said. “(I remember) cooking with my brother. I was at Linda’s for (at least) 16 years.”
When the time came to branch off and expand, Tracey and her husband, Henry Stueve, moved across the river to start a similar restaurant in Marysville, called Tracey’s Diner.
It’s been open since 2017 and is a 1950s-themed restaurant with a similar menu as Linda’s, Henry said.
“It’s basically a ’50s diner just like Linda’s Soda Bar and Grill,” Henry said.
The two ownership pairs may be separated by a county, but remain very close.
“We ask questions, bounce things off each other,” Henry said. “It’s a little bit easier to get from your parents. I always believe my dad was giving me that little bit of information all the time and when we have a question we ask it, and if they need help (or) go on vacation we help.”
Henry admitted that there hasn’t been a lot of time for relaxing lately, due to the pending expansion that the two Tracey’s owners are going through.
“Our expansion is next door,” Henry said. “We’re opening a sports bar.”
Tracey said it’s going to be called Krankin Hank’s.
The main television, she said, is going to be one similar to a movie theater setting, with an additional 14 70-inch TVs in the restaurant as well.
“Something to add to Marysville,” Tracey said.
As for Linda’s, it’s likely to remain exactly how it is for a long time.
“My mom is not ready to retire,” Tracey said. “She loves being there at the restaurant (and) seeing her customers.”
Henry said the downtown Yuba City breakfast and lunch diner will always remain the same no matter who runs it.
“Linda’s will always be Linda’s,” Henry said. “It may be run by us or our grandkids (someday).”