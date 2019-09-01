Editor’s Note: In recognition of the Labor Day weekend, Appeal-Democrat found a few of the many business that are owned/operated by families, or where the reins have passed from one generation to the next. For them it’s a labor of love and all in the family. This is the first of three packages running through Tuesday.
Amarjit Sangha and his son, Jaskaran, recently opened a new shop south of Yuba City, where they operate their family business, which has been around for seven years.
Today, they work side by side running Sangha Truck and Trailer Repair, a full-service repair shop for big rigs and trailers that also sells new and used tires and provides roadside service to truck drivers throughout the area.
The first-generation immigrants moved to the area in 2005 from India. While Jaskaran went to school at Yuba City High School, his father took a job driving truck. After graduating, Jaskaran pursued a postsecondary education before attending a trade school, which would eventually come in handy.
“My dad was driving truck, and I was learning about the business, so we brought our skills together to start our own business,” Jaskaran said. “My dad was able to save up money from driving trucks so that we could open the business.”
The two opened up their new location on Oswald Road a couple months ago. The fenced-in property has plenty of room for truck and trailer parking, as well as a main repair shop. The facility’s proximity to Highway 99 and other trucking operations in south Sutter County make it the perfect location for such a business.
Their team of about 10 employees, including the Sanghas, works six days a week starting at 8 a.m. The hardest part of the job is being away from family so much, though they do have each other.
“It’s better than driving a truck,” Amarjit said. “I like that we can trust each other, and that there is someone else there to support me. We make decisions together.”
Jaskaran said working with his father gives him someone he can turn to for advice whenever he needs it.
After years in business, the two have built up a shop that can rival any dealership in Sacramento, Amarjit said.
The Sanghas enjoy running their own business. The hope is that they can keep it in the family well into the future, and with Jaskaran’s young son, Neil, hanging around the shop more and more, the future looks bright.
Sangha Truck and Trailer Repair is located at 1055 Oswald Road, Yuba City. For more information, go to www.sangharepairs.com or call 713-8008.