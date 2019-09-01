Learning about working hard and building a family bond are a couple of the benefits an owner of the Silver Dollar Saloon said he sees in a family business.
Joe Ferrie and his wife, Meigan, bought the establishment in April of 2018 from Ferrie’s parents. The couple is running the storied bar and eatery and their three children often help out by taking orders and bussing tables.
“My 12-year-old (Alyssa) takes tables … my 10-year-old (Joren) busses tables and helps out there and my 4-year-old (Ryann) ... we like to say she’s in upper management training because she just stands around and bosses everyone around,” Ferrie said.
He said he wants to teach their children about working hard. Both Ferrie and his wife grew up working at their families’ restaurants – he at Silver Dollar and she at her family’s restaurant in Fresno.
“It kind of teaches the significance of hard work,” Ferrie said. “Making sure that your kids know that, in order to get ahead in life, it’s going to take a lot of hard work, that things aren’t going to be handed to them.”
Ferrie’s parents took over the saloon in 2003 and he began working there as a dishwasher and a bartender. He went to culinary school and then came back.
“I’ve always been passionate about food and the restaurant business,” he said. “… I love being around people; I love making people happy. I love the look on somebody’s face when they take that first bite out of a steak that I know is the top quality that they’re going to get within 100 miles of here and it just shows on their face how much they appreciate the quality and the hard work that goes into every meal.”
Ferrie said he also loves the history of the building built in the 1850s.
He said one of the hardest things during the transition from one generation to the next was that his parents ran the restaurant a certain way and then he wanted to run it a certain way.
“When we took the place over, we wanted to make sure it did have that same feel that they had, that they made in this place, but that it had our own kind of shiny finish on it,” Ferrie said.
He said he learned from his parents that it takes a lot of hard work to “keep the ship afloat.”
“That there’s a bigger picture to everything and we’re trying to work our way to it,” Ferrie said. “That it’s really, really hard work right now but the harder you work right now, the easier it’s going to be in the end.”
Ferrie said when he and his wife first started running the business, they had a 10-year plan, but are trying to concentrate one year at a time. In the future, he said they plan to buy some land and create an event center in the area.
“My wife likes to say (the Silver Dollar) is the start of our empire,” Ferrie said.
He said he wouldn’t push his kids into taking over the restaurant but they could if it’s something they want to do.
“My 10-year-old, he’s like ‘daddy, I will absolutely take over the restaurant,’” Ferrie said. “He has his own ideas and things he wants to do.”
He said he believes that when a family works together, it increases their bond and work ethic.
“I think the two major things that family members can have together to form that bond is that work ethic and that love that they share for a certain thing, in this case, the restaurant business,” Ferrie said.