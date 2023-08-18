LaMalfa Town Hall.jpg

Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, answered questions from Yuba-Sutter residents during a town hall meeting at the FIVE30 Event Center in Marysville on Thursday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Yuba-Sutter residents were given an opportunity to connect with Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, on Thursday evening during a town hall meeting in Marysville, asking a range of questions from drug trafficking to the national debt to parental rights regarding transgender youth.

Before addressing questions from constituents at the FIVE30 Event Center in Marysville, LaMalfa briefly spoke about his involvement with the Farm Bill, a package of legislation passed once every five years that impacts farming livelihoods, how food is grown, and what kinds of foods are grown.

Tags

Recommended for you