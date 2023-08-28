After addressing constituents in Marysville on Aug. 17, U.S. Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, is scheduled to host a town hall in the city of Colusa on Thursday.
The event, set to start at 5:30 p.m., will be held at Colusa Veterans Hall, located at 108 E. Main St. in Colusa.
The public is invited to attend and ask questions. During his Marysville town hall, LaMalfa addressed issues such as the Farm Bill, wildfire payments, drug trafficking and parental rights regarding transgender youth.
For questions regarding the Colusa town hall, call LaMalfa’s Yuba City District Office at 530-645-6225.