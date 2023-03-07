The Yuba-Sutter Valley Quilt Guild will be hosting its 40th annual Quilt Show this weekend at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City. The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and again from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. 

This year's theme, “Land That I Love,” falls into the “red, white, and blue” category with quilts that represent national pride and those that honor military veterans.  

