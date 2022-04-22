Caltrans District 3 officials announced earlier this week that a short-term lane reduction to the left turn pocket of northbound State Route 70, also known as E Street, to westbound Fifth Street in Marysville will be in effect for the next few months.
“Only one of the two left turn lanes is open to motorists during the city of Marysville’s major roadway rehabilitation project on Fifth Street,” read a release issued by Caltrans. “The inside turn lane will be closed through late July.”
According to the release, the turn pocket lane reduction will accommodate traffic lane restrictions during the city’s $3.5 million Fifth Street roadway improvement project between Highway 70 and J Street, which the city anticipates will be completed by early fall. This schedule is subject to change, however, due to weather conditions or other unexpected events.
Caltrans District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 highway lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties.
For more information or updates on this project, visit the Caltrans District 3 Facebook page.
For current highway road conditions, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.