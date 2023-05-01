Laurence Lang, a 61-year-old Linda man who was found guilty of premeditated murder in March, was sentenced Monday in a Yuba County courtroom to life without the possibility of parole.

Yuba County Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter sentenced Lang for the shooting death of Robert Zandstra on April 6, 2022, in Linda. Because of a prior murder conviction in 1981, Lang was eligible for the sentence.

