Yuba City Unified School District is investigating the failure of COVID-19 safety measures that occurred during a boys varsity basketball game that took place on Jan. 6 at the River Valley High School gymnasium in Yuba City.
A rivalry game between the River Valley High School and Yuba City High School boys varsity basketball teams is being investigated due to the fact that a large number of attendees in the crowd failed to comply with the district’s COVID-19 safety measures and requirements to wear masks indoors.
“We are aware that a significant number of spectators at a recent high school basketball game were not complying with our safety procedures and the requirement to wear masks,” Doreen Osumi, superintendent for YCUSD, said in an emailed statement to the Appeal on Tuesday. “The district is investigating how such a significant lapse in safety measures could have been allowed to occur. We consider this failure to enforce the protocols a very significant matter. Unfortunately, it falls to site staff, who already manage many responsibilities, to enforce this measure. We are evaluating whether further steps must be taken. This could include restricting attendance to family members of players.
“We have again made clear to all school administrators that our safety measures are not suggestions or optional: they are required. We have a responsibility to help protect the health of our students, our families, our employees, and our community, and we expect our staff at every school site to uphold this responsibility.”
According to Mark Beebe, director of student services at YCUSD, and staff from both high schools, there were approximately 600 public attendees during the boys varsity basketball game at River Valley.
It was reported by district staff that a significant number of attendees were not masked, although each person that entered the gym was given a mask if they did not have one and reminded that they were required to wear one while attending the game. There were also signs posted at all entrances of the River Valley gymnasium.
Site administration and staff also stated that announcements are made at all games regarding masking requirements. Site administration and staff are responsible for asking spectators to leave the gym if they fail to comply with masking requirements.
According to a parent of two River Valley High School students, who wished to remain anonymous, the large crowd that attended the game was not required to wear masks indoors or remain socially distanced.
The parent expressed concerns and frustration with YCUSD for not having a public attendee requirement to wear masks indoors at the River Valley gym.
After the parent’s two children attended the basketball game on Jan. 6, the parent tested their 18-year-old son and their 17-year-old son on Jan. 7 for COVID-19 and both results came back negative. However, five days later the parent’s 18-year-old son woke up not feeling well. He had symptoms of a severe headache, felt pressure behind his eyes and fatigue. The parent told the Appeal that their 18-year-old son is a cross country runner and healthy yet he was the only person in the household who, so far, showed symptoms.
“My two kids attended and I will say and I did get on my kids because that was negligence on their part as well. I was very frustrated with my two,” said the parent. “I told them, ‘I can’t believe that just because they weren’t requiring it, you guys didn’t wear it’ …. There was no 6 feet apart. They said the entire gym was packed, both sides were full. There was no social distancing. It was the game of the year for basketball, against Yuba City High School.”
On Jan. 12, the parent’s 18-year-old son and the rest of the household tested positive for COVID-19. Among those that live in their household is the parent’s 86-year-old mother, who also tested positive for COVID-19.
“The gymnasium had a lot of kids screaming, rooting the teams on, sweating, sneezing, coughing or whatever, but the fact of the matter is YCUSD could have prevented the spread and controlled it,” said the parent. “They could have had limited people. They could have required them to wear a mask. They could have had their security walking around and if they see somebody without a mask, they’re out. This is serious. Like I said, my 86-year-old mom, she now has it.”
According to the parent, they allegedly called the district for a response as to why there were no COVID-19 restrictions for public attendees during the basketball game. According to the parent, the district was handling the situation lightly and when talking to Beebe during a call, his response was, “We dropped the ball on this one.”
“I do not recall making a statement such as this to a parent; however, I do recall that I did have a conversation with a parent regarding another matter that was related to the Jan. 6 contest,” Beebe said in an email to the Appeal.
According to the parent, they feel frustrated because they, like other parents, entrust the safety of their children to schools. The parent also claimed to know of other students from River Valley High School and their families who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few weeks.
According to district staff, Yuba City High School had five varsity basketball players test positive for COVID-19 and River Valley had six varsity basketball players test positive for COVID-19 since the Jan. 6 basketball game. The district also reported to the Appeal that positive COVID-19 cases among both high schools have increased since the students returned from their winter break.
Jeff Larson, sports editor at the Appeal, was among those who attended the boys varsity basketball game on Jan. 6. According to Larson, he recalled there being multiple people unmasked at the game. Larson also said that he did not hear any announcements made regarding the use of masks during the game and did not see any site staff ask members of the public to leave for not wearing masks.
On Tuesday it was reported that the River Valley High School varsity boys basketball game against Woodcreek High School was postponed due to COVID-19 issues, according to Phil McCaulley, athletic director at River Valley High School. There is no makeup date for the game at this time, said McCaulley.