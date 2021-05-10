A large fight involving multiple juveniles took place on Sunday in the area of the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall in Olivehurst, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Williams.
Law enforcement responded around 1 a.m. to the 4900 block of Powerline Road. Williams said there was a possible knife and gun brandishing but no one was stabbed or shot. One 17-year-old male was identified as being the person to brandish a knife. He had a small laceration to the head but refused medical aid and would not or could not identify the person he was in an altercation with.
Williams said several people in the group fled the scene, including a 16-year-old girl who was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout after hurting her ankle when she allegedly tried to run from officers.
No arrests were made and no victims have come forward. The incident remains under investigation.