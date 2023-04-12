REDDING — Ten million pounds of gravel will go into the Sacramento River next week, with the hope of preventing extinction for a critically endangered fish population.

That's the goal of a continuing effort to boost the population of winter-run chinook salmon, as the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Sacramento River Settlement Contractors are set to begin placing 5,000 tons of spawning gravel just north of Redding on Monday.

