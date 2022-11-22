There are just a few days left to sponsor a wreath to honor a veteran at the Colusa Cemetery during the Wreaths Across America event that will take place Dec. 17. 

Since 2008, Congress has designated a date in December each year as National Wreaths Across America Day to remember and honor veterans and each year ceremonies take place at cemeteries across the United States to lay wreaths on the graves of each of the fallen.

