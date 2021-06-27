Work is underway on the largest segment of the Marysville Ring Levee project, and crews expect to have the majority of the current phase completed by the end of the year.
The current $22.8 million project — Phase 2B and 3 — being overseen by Forgen (formerly Great Lakes Environmental and Infrastructure) began in mid-2020 and includes the installation of a seepage cutoff wall and straightening portions of the levee.
Tyler Stalker, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, said the current focus is on Phase 3 work, which extends from Simpson Lane to the Recology landfill entrance. Phase 2B is scheduled for construction next year.
“We are scheduled to be approximately 75 percent complete on Phase 3 by the end of this calendar year,” Stalker said. “Our Deep Soil Mixing equipment, which allows us to install seepage cutoff walls up to 130 feet deep into the levee, is unable to work under power lines at two locations for this phase of work, so PG&E is scheduled to relocate those lines this fall, and we’ll be able to complete those levee sections next construction season. Our construction season is typically from April 15-Oct. 31.”
The primary purpose of the project is to strengthen the existing levee by implementing additional measures to reduce the likelihood of through- and under-seepage. The project, which is being carried out in phases and began in 2010, is a joint effort between the USACE, Central Valley Flood Protection Board and the Marysville Levee District.
Once Phase 3 is completed, about 3 miles of levee will have been improved. Stalker said crews plan to complete an additional 2.1 miles next year when the levee realignment work and seepage cutoff wall installation for Phase 2B (from Simpson Lane to Highway 70) is completed. That work is scheduled to begin next spring and is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2023.
“There may be some road impacts next year when our Phase 3 work gets to Simpson Lane,” Stalker said. “We’ll have more information on any potential impacts as we get closer to next construction season.”
Stalker said the latest estimate for the overall Marysville Ring Levee project is $153 million, which covers everything from the feasibility study phase to turnover to the local sponsor for operation and maintenance. The project is being designed and constructed to meet the state’s requirement of 200 year-level flood risk for urban areas. Due to the elevation of the levees, the project is expected to surpass that criteria, making Marysville one of the lowest at-risk cities in California’s Central Valley, according to the USACE.
The ring levee project is expected to be completed in 2024.