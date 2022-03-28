Laughter filled the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City as stand-up comedy made its triumphant return on Friday night for the Yuba-Sutter Comedy Showcase.
While small shows and open-mic events have continued on a limited basis since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, a true dedicated experience had a comeback of sorts on Friday thanks to Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and Stoney Meagher’s Blue Dream Productions.
“We’ve been talking about it since we got shut down. We did a big sold-out concert in January 2020 at the Burrows Theatre in Marysville, our home base,” David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, said. “It was so popular, and then COVID hit and shut us down completely. Stoney slowly started doing restaurant comedy nights, some open mics, and he’s been doing some stuff in Colusa. A couple months ago we said, ‘Alright, let’s just hope that by spring we can do this live again.’ We just took over the Sutter Theater and we booked this date and so here we are, ready to do a really big show.”
A majority of the comedians that performed Friday night have been seen at various regional shows, but their performances on the big stage was another huge step for some who have been steadily working on their craft over the past few months and years. Meagher said you could really see the progression for comedians such as Sam Mallett, a local from Live Oak, and Dillon Collins.
With Meagher as host, the first comedian on the stage, Collins, lit up the room with laughter with relatable jokes about working at places such as McDonalds and Starbucks.
Mallett, who has definitely progressed as a comedian from when the Appeal first saw him, also stole the show with his performance.
One of the biggest crowd pleasers, however, was Sinn Rella. While the younger comedians certainly connected with the younger members of the audience, Rella was able to get just about everyone to laugh at her humor.
Finishing the night was Keith Lowell Jensen, a Sacramento comedian who focused his act on a singular event in which he was arrested by bike cops while on a bike.
At the end of the night, Meagher said the next comedy showcase hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is set to take place on July 15.
Read said having comedy fits with the ultimate goal of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and what is happening at the Sutter Theater.
“That’s really kind of why we changed the name,” Read said. “The Sutter Theater, everybody knew it as a movie theater, and we changed it to Sutter Theater Center for the Arts because we want a whole arts ecosystem – anything goes. We’re talking to some dance groups – want to get them in here. We’ve got our big band jazz orchestra. We got the blues concert last weekend. Comedy nights, we got several booked for the year.”
Read said the types of events that Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture puts on depends on what the community feels there is a need for.
“It really comes down to what will the community support,” Read said. “I’d love to do opera nights. We’ve had a couple of successful opera events when I first moved here, there was a little opera company, actually, that used to sell out the Burrows Theatre. Can we bring that back? Well, I don’t know, we lost the opera teacher out of Yuba College – you need that lead person sometimes for those niche events.”
Read said along with more comedy, there are other programs including jazz and country-western acts that he would like to bring to the Yuba-Sutter community over the coming months.