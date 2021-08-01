Law enforcement agencies in Yuba and Sutter counties will be taking part in "National Night Out" events on Tuesday.
The Marysville City Council, police department and fire department will be visiting different locations within the city to interact with citizens from 6-8 p.m.
"Different spots will have a variety of refreshments to provide," Lt. Adam Barber said in an email.
As of Friday, events will be held at the following locations on Tuesday night:
– 1100 block of Hobart Drive
– 400 block of East 14th Street
– 800 block of J Street
– Marysville Info Center, 317 Fourth St.
– Life Center, 131 F St.
– Silver Dollar Saloon, 330 First St.
– First Street and C Street.
– Training Zone, 424 D St.
Yuba County
The Yuba County Sheriff's Office will be visiting with residents at five locations on Tuesday evening, according to YCSO spokesperson Leslie Williams.
– From 5:30-9 p.m., there will be a barbecue at the Edgewater subdivision on Cobbler Lane.
– From 6-8 p.m., there will be a potluck with about 75-100 people at Richard Donahue Park, 1195 Wheeler Ranch Drive, Olivehurst.
– Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served on Saddleback Drive in District 10 from 6-8 p.m.
– An information booth, hot dogs and social event will be available from 6-9 p.m. at 5667 Fruitland Drive, Marysville.
– From 7-8:30 p.m., there will be an event at the Glenn subdivision on Cordoza Drive.
Yuba City
The Yuba City Police Department will be visiting seven locations in the city on Tuesday from 5-9 p.m., according to YCPD Operations Support Lt. Michelle Brazil.
– 1700 block of Rebecca Drive
– 2800 block of Quail Pointe Drive
– 100 block of Kenneth Way
– 700 block of Bogue Road
– 3200 block of Waterbury Drive
– 900 block of Helen Avenue
– Plumas Street and Teegarden Avenue
Brazil said the Plumas Street and Teegarden event will be put on by the Downtown Business Association and Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
"Other than the event at Plumas and Teegarden, the other events are being held by the residents within those neighborhoods," Brazil said in an email. "The event at Plumas and Teegarden will have food trucks, music and family friendly fun."
Sutter County
From 5:30-9 p.m., the Sutter County Sheriff's Office will be hosting an event at 1077 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Rosie's Sno Biz and Kalie's Kitchen food trucks will be on hand. Sgt. Steve Traynor and his canine unit Iko as well as Deputy Brandon Pope and his canine unit Jari will be conducting a demonstration at 7:30 p.m.