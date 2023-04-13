Members of local law enforcement agencies and fire departments teamed up on Tuesday and Thursday to participate in the first-ever regional bi-county active shooter training.
All law enforcement agencies in both Yuba and Sutter counties came together at Marysville High School in Marysville to undergo response and rescue training in a unified effort. Sgt. Darrell Shackelford with the Marysville Police Department said that the biggest goal for this training session was to encourage collaboration among officers and first responders across different agencies.
During a real-life active shooter situation, all agencies on the scene need to be able to communicate between other departments, Shackelford said.
“I think it’s great that we were able to bring everybody from both counties together. It doesn't matter which school a call comes from, all agencies are gonna respond and we need to collaborate in these situations,” Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs said.
Law enforcement and fire officials underwent a mix of tactical and medical response training. Throughout the day, two groups were trained on building clearance while another two groups were trained as a rescue task force. Shackelford said that this type of training is given to individual law enforcement agencies, but this is the first time that it has been carried out on a regional, bi-county level.
“None of this should be new to any of our departments. We want to come together in this regard to pick up on what each other department does well,” Shackelford said.
Building clearance training required officers to assess each classroom and ensure that any threats were eliminated before moving on to the next room. Those training with a rescue task force teamed up with firefighters to assist in recovering victims with possible injuries.
Instructors from different departments were called upon to assist in the training, including the Yuba Sutter Regional SWAT Team, Shackelford said. Daniel Trumm, a member of the SWAT team, led officers and firefighters through rescue task force training.
Officers were trained to clear a classroom and a surrounding hallway before firefighters administered aid to a victim.
“Your job is to work this room safely, tactically and also quickly,” Trumm said.
Shackelford plans to make bi-county active shooter training an annual session for local law enforcement in order to stay prepared for a number of emergency situations.
“It’s not just school shootings. There’s bank robberies or other kinds of shooting events. We want to stay prepared, train for these scenarios and hope to never have to use it,” Shackelford said. “... We train for the worst and hope for the best.”
Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum was also present on Thursday to witness the training.
“I’m so humbled to be in their presence. All lives are precious and no lives are more precious than our children’s. I know the pain of losing a child. One of my two boys passed away in February. That is a pain beyond any I can imagine and why we engage in drills like this,” Branscum said.