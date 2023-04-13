Members of local law enforcement agencies and fire departments teamed up on Tuesday and Thursday to participate in the first-ever regional bi-county active shooter training.

All law enforcement agencies in both Yuba and Sutter counties came together at Marysville High School in Marysville to undergo response and rescue training in a unified effort. Sgt. Darrell Shackelford with the Marysville Police Department said that the biggest goal for this training session was to encourage collaboration among officers and first responders across different agencies.

Tags

Recommended for you