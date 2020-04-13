Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu’s shelter-in-place order last week gave law enforcement the authority to cite those who do not comply. But local agencies are still opting to use education and communication, saving citations as a last resort.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said the sheriff’s office has received calls about people gathering in parks for outdoor activities and families shopping in groups.
“We’re still going to educate,” Smallwood said. “The sheriff is not at that point where he’s going to cite people.”
He said if it gets to the point where citations become necessary, the department is anticipating some people will claim their constitutional rights have been violated. Smallwood made it clear that Sheriff Brandon Barnes supports the Constitution, but that he has an obligation to protect the public’s health.
“We are not going to be just stopping people and making sure they are doing essential things,” Smallwood said. “We are not there yet.”
Despite more people being out than probably should, according to Smallwood, the area is handling the situation well.
“I think that our community is doing pretty good,” Smallwood said.
Some non-essential businesses have tried to resume operations but are being asked to stop by deputies, according to Smallwood. While citations are not being given out right now, they could be implemented if people continue to ignore public health and law enforcement’s directions.
“We eventually might have to,” Smallwood said.
The Yuba City Police Department has not issued any citations under the new order, according to Lt. Sam Escheman. Officers have been in contact with people and businesses that have complied when asked.
“By starting early with the education aspect this has helped with people understanding the need for the orders,” Escheman said.
The department is focusing on social gatherings and assisting essential businesses with coming up with social distancing policies and limiting how many people are allowed inside at a time. In addition, parks and open areas are an area of focus due to people tending to gather in groups, according to Escheman.
“All have complied when asked to stop and have left with no issues,” Escheman said.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is also focusing on limiting large gatherings and has been able to do so in all cases through education, according to Undersheriff Nick Morawcznski. The department is continuing to monitor how businesses are complying with the order.
“To date, no citations have been issued and the community is responding to our education efforts,” Morawcznski said via email. “Any type of enforcement action would be reserved for those limited few that are putting our community at risk through blatant disregard of the order.”
The sheriff’s office has been responding to calls about social distancing violations, large gatherings at homes and also in parks and outdoor areas.
“As the weather gets better, people want to get out of their homes and enjoy the outdoors,” Morawcznski said. “We encourage our community to participate in all available outdoor activities, but social distancing must be adhered to while doing so.”
The Marysville Police Department has cited the owner of a barbershop who refused to comply, but is not releasing the name of the business. As of Monday, no known non-essential businesses are operating in the city, according to Lt. Adam Barber.
Barber said MPD is focusing on educating the public on the order instead of immediately enforcing it. The department is on the look-out for large gatherings and monitoring affected businesses. The first step will be to educate the individual or business and only increase enforcement if necessary.
“Currently, the Marysville Police Department has been successful with people obeying the order,” Barber said via email. “People who have not obeyed the order have been receptive to the education provided to them and have voluntarily complied.”