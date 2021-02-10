Twelve individuals were detained during the execution of a search warrant of a Marysville home suspected of being used for selling a controlled substance, according to a Marysville Police Department press release.
The search was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug sales originating from, and the individuals residing at, the residence.
On Wednesday around 7 a.m., MPD officers and agents with the Yuba-Sutter Regional Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of 11th Street.
Among the 12 people detained, Dallas Remington, 27, of Marysville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. The primary resident, Elizabeth Callaway-Dozier, 27, of Marysville, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and openly maintaining a residence for the purpose of unlawfully selling or using a controlled substance, according to the release.
Both were released from custody on the scene and given dates to appear in court. Prior to executing the warrant, several of the people detained had been previously arrested on drug charges.
The Yuba City Police Department, Sutter County Probation Department and Yuba County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.