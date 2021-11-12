Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol are investigating an alleged hit-and-run that involved a sedan causing a collision with a motorcycle and another vehicle on Wednesday in Yuba City, according to a department news release.
At around 6 p.m. a white sedan was driving east on Highway 20 at Gray Avenue in the No. 1 lane while a 2021 KTM motorcycle driven by Brian Thornton, 36, of Yuba City, was also traveling east on Highway 20 in the No. 2 lane to the right of the sedan. The motorcycle was traveling 35 miles per hour and the sedan at an undetermined speed. In addition, a 2008 Chrysler minivan driven by Olga Adelaida, 36, of Yuba City, was heading east in the No. 3 lane at 30 miles per hour to the right and behind the motorcycle.
As the white sedan crossed the intersection of Gray Avenue, the driver didn’t see the motorcycle to the right and abruptly turned to the right in an apparent attempt to enter the west entrance of the AM/PM on the southeast corner of Highway 20 and Gray Avenue.
Thornton applied the brakes but was unable to avoid striking the right side of the sedan as it crossed in front of him. The sedan continued to the right pushing the motorcycle directly in front of Adelaida’s minivan. Due to the close proximity, she was unable to slow before hitting the motorcycle and the sedan causing the motorcycle to run off the road and overturn on the sidewalk before sliding into a tree trapping Thornton between the motorcycle and the tree.
The driver of the sedan allegedly fled the scene after the collision, according to the release.
Thornton was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries and Adelaida suffered minor injuries. Adelaida was wearing a seat belt and Thornton was wearing a helmet.
According to CHP, the suspect vehicle is a white Chevy Cruze from 2011-2016. The vehicle is missing the right side mirror and possibly has a damaged right front door and fender.
The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the collision or the identity of the driver of the sedan is being encouraged to call CHP at 530-674-5141.